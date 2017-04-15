SNL’s Trump Chooses Kushner Over Bannon in Cold Open

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During this week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump was forced to settle the rumored conflict between Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and senior adviser Jared Kushner in a reality TV show finale.

Baldwin chose his son-in-law, Kushner, played by this week’s SNL host Jimmy Fallon.

After losing, Bannon, played by his usual Grim Reaper, was then sent to hell while “Kushner” took over the president’s desk as “Trump” sat at a much smaller desk to the side.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent