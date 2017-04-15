Watch: Melissa McCarthy Returns as Spicer in Easter Bunny Costume

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer during this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” this time dressed in a bunny suit.

McCarthy mocked Spicer’s Hitler comments from earlier this week and then blamed the press for blowing the comments out of proportion.

“If you guys didn’t focus on every little slur and lie I said,” McCarthy said.

She went on to describe the story of the Passover by using Veggie Tales dolls, comparing Pharoah to Hitler before catching herself.

As the skit ended, McCarthy’s Spicer told everyone, “By the way, the President’s probably going to bomb North Korea tonight.”

“Everybody, just eat as much candy as you want, cause this is probably our last Easter on Earth,” she added as she drove off on a half egg-shaped golfcart.

