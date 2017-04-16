Dan Rather on Trump Policy Shifts: ‘Jumping Around Like a Frog in a Hot Skillet’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” during a discussion about the perceived policy changes between President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration, former CBS “Evening News” anchor Dan Rather likened Trump to a frog “jumping around” in a hot skillet.

Rather said, “In terms of policy, including foreign policy, President Trump has been jumping around like a frog in a hot skillet. He’s reversed himself on any number of things. He questioned NATO and now he’s all in favor of NATO. He said the U.S. military is a disaster during the campaign now he’s for the military. He questioned the Federal Reserve, now he is maybe reappointing the head of the Federal Reserve. There’s a long list of these things. Chinese currency, first he said China is a currency manipulator. Now he says they aren’t currency manipulators. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. This business of jumping around from place to place. Being unpredictable is sometimes helpful for a leader. But, if you are this unpredictable, you run the risk of running a dysfunctional presidency. That’s what Donald Trump is battling at the moment.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN