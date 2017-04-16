Gorka: Trump ‘Is Not an Interventionist Commander-in-Chief,’ ‘Nothing Has Changed’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel, President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant Dr. Sebastian Gorka said Trump was “not an interventionist commander-in-chief.”

Gorka said, “I would like to make one thing very clear because there’s been a lot of missed reporting on this. The president is not an interventionist commander-in-chief. nothing has changed from November 7th 2 today. He’s been explicit. We are not invading other people’s countries. This isn’t some neoconservative Bush-era administration. Nevertheless, we have obligations to our friends in the region and on top of that, things like weapons of mass distraction, nuclear weapons in the hands of rogue regimes, chemical weapons, those will not be countenanced because they are a threat to Americans as well and that is why you see the leadership out of the White House you are seen.”