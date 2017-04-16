Joy Reid: There’s an ‘Unpredictable Commander-in-Chief in the White House’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Leading into a Sunday MSNBC “AM Joy” debate, host Joy Reid said that North Korea testing its missiles only raises more tension now that there is an “unpredictable” president in the White House, referring to President Donald Trump.

“For 20 years now, a defiant North Korea has been testing its missiles, firing them into the heart of frenzied diplomatic tensions as the world holds its collective breath. The only difference now, there’s a new and unpredictable commander-in-chief in the White House,” Reid stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent