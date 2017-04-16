McCain: Trump Has No Overall Foreign Policy Strategy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump does not have “an overall strategy” on foreign policy.

McCain said, “I support what he did and I support the bunker buster bomb, but we’ve got to develop a strategy. There is still not an overall strategy that he can come to congress and his advisors and say, ‘ok here is how we are going to handle Syria. Here is how we are going to handle the post-Mosul Iraq. We have got to have a strategy and I’ll give them some more time but so far that strategy is not apparent.”

