Fmr UFC Fighter Tim Kennedy Reenlists, Credits Trump: The Military ‘Got Our Teeth Back’

by Trent Baker17 Apr 20170

Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” former UFC Fighter Tim Kennedy said he decided to re-enlist in the U.S. Army Special Forces after noticing the change in leadership under new President Donald Trump following eight years with Barack Obama.

Kennedy was inspired by the MOAB dropped in Afghanistan last week.

“I’ve got hope again,” he said of Trump being commander-in-chief. “The military, we got our teeth back.”

Kennedy added that the U.S. now has a “reinvigorated, hopeful, beautiful military.”

“I’ve got people that will back me now,” he explained.

