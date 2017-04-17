Fmr UFC Fighter Tim Kennedy Reenlists, Credits Trump: The Military ‘Got Our Teeth Back’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” former UFC Fighter Tim Kennedy said he decided to re-enlist in the U.S. Army Special Forces after noticing the change in leadership under new President Donald Trump following eight years with Barack Obama.

Kennedy was inspired by the MOAB dropped in Afghanistan last week.

“I’ve got hope again,” he said of Trump being commander-in-chief. “The military, we got our teeth back.”

Kennedy added that the U.S. now has a “reinvigorated, hopeful, beautiful military.”

“I’ve got people that will back me now,” he explained.

Dear isis, If you are lucky enough to kill a Special Forces operator, the possibility of us dropping the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever made on you should be the least of your concerns. There is a vengeance and wrath associated with the loss of one of our brothers. May God have mercy on your soul because we are coming and we will have none to give. Sincerely, The U.S. Military A post shared by Tim Kennedy (@timkennedymma) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

