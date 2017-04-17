Krauthammer: Trump Tax Returns Issue a ‘Dead Parrot’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer dismissed the push for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns by his critics, which was also a focus of protests around the country over the weekend.

Krauthammer made the proclamation even though the co-panelists on the “All-Star Panel” segment, The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway and NPR’s Mara Liasson, argued the issue was still important, and Trump should release his tax returns to reveal no potential conflicts of interests.

“Never,” Krauthammer replied when asked by show host Bret Baier if Trump would release his returns. “This issue is dead. It is a dead parrot.”

