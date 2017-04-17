Matthews: ‘We Know There’s No Audit’ on Trump IRS Leaking That ‘Would Be a Good Leak’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews wondered if the IRS could state that President Trump isn’t really under audit, and stated that it “would be a good leak” if someone at the IRS leaked that Trump isn’t under audit, because “we know there’s no audit.”

Matthews said, “[W]e know there’s no audit. Can’t the IRS — they claim the — can’t the IRS just make a statement, ‘He’s not under audit’? Just make the announcement. Can’t somebody — by the way, that would be a good leak. Somebody from the IRS just leak it.”

