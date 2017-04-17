Matthews: ‘We Know There’s No Audit’ on Trump IRS Leaking That ‘Would Be a Good Leak’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews wondered if the IRS could state that President Trump isn’t really under audit, and stated that it “would be a good leak” if someone at the IRS leaked that Trump isn’t under audit, because “we know there’s no audit.”
Matthews said, “[W]e know there’s no audit. Can’t the IRS — they claim the — can’t the IRS just make a statement, ‘He’s not under audit’? Just make the announcement. Can’t somebody — by the way, that would be a good leak. Somebody from the IRS just leak it.”
