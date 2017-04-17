Pence at the Korean DMZ: ‘Make No Mistake’ U.S., Allies ‘Will See to the Security of This Region’

Pence: N Korea "should make no mistake that the United States of America... will see to the security of this region" https://t.co/Sx9nubqIEh

In an interview from the Korean demilitarized zone that aired Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Vice President Mike Pence told network chief political correspondent Dana Bash the United States and its allies would take the necessary steps to ensure the security of that region.

Pence noted that part of that effort included the goal of bringing about a nuclear-free Korean peninsula.

“I know the President of the United States has no higher priority than the safety and security of the American people,” he said. “The presence of US forces here in South Korea, our long-standing commitment to the Asian-Pacific, and ensuring the security of the continental United States will remain a priority of this administration. But, look, we want to be clear. Our hope and frankly our prayer is that by marshaling the resources of nations across the Asian-Pacific, not just South Korea and Japan, other allies, and China, to bring renewed pressure to bear will achieve our goal of a nuclear-free Korean peninsula. But the people in North Korea should make no mistake that the United States of America and our allies will see to the security of this region and see to the security of the people of our country.”

