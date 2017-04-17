Trump: Presidents Obama, Clinton Were ‘Outplayed’ by North Korea

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a preview clip of an interview set to air on Fox News Channel’s Tuesday broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump said Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were “outplayed” by North Korea.

Trump said, “I don’t want to telegraph what I’m doing or what I’m thinking. I’m not like other administrations, where they say we’re going to do this in four weeks. It doesn’t work that way. We’ll see what happens. I hope things work out well. I hope there’s going to be peace, but they’ve been talking with this gentleman for a long time. You read Clinton’s book and he said, ‘Oh, we made such a great peace deal’ and it was a joke. You look at different things over the years with President Obama. Everybody has been outplayed. They’ve all been outplayed by this gentleman and we’ll see what happens. I just don’t telegraph my moves.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN