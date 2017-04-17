Trump to North Korea: ‘Gotta Behave’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, President Donald Trump warned North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un to “behave.”

When CNN’s Jim Acosta asked the president if he had any message for North Korea and Kim Jong-un, Trump said, “Gotta behave.”

When Acosta asked if the situation in North Korea can be resolved peacefully Trump said, “Probably it can.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN