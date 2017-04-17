Watch: Marine Who Lost Leg Completes Boston Marathon Carrying American Flag

Wounded #Marine Jose Sanchez finishes the @bostonmarathon . More on Sanchez - https://t.co/5kYyV2JrFu #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/uTXTP2O24x

Retired Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez became an inspiration Monday after participating in the 121st Boston Marathon.

Sanchez lost the lower part of his left leg after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2011.

He ran Monday’s 26.2-mile race on a prosthetic leg while carrying an American flag, completing in just under six hours.

The retired Marine ran his first marathon in 2015 in Washington D.C. and ran last year’s Boston Marathon.

🇺🇸 #bostonmarathon A post shared by Dom F▪️☠️▪️ (@disciplinedathlete) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

