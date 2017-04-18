Behar: Trump’s Limited Vocabulary ‘Appeals to People Who Are Afraid of Things’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s tweets about Tuesday’s special election in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District, co-host Joy Behar said Trump uses his “limited” vocabulary and “thinking” to appeal to people “who are afraid of things.”

Behar said, “Trump, what he does, he’s so limited in his vocabulary and his thinking. It’s like, he’ll tweet, ‘They make you less safe’ —fearmongering, ‘More immigrants are coming in’ — fearmongering, ‘They’re going to raise your taxes’ — it’s all fearmongering. And he appeals to people who are afraid of things and that’s what he does. People need to wake up.”

