DNC Chair Perez: Trump’s Buy American, Hire American EO ‘Probably Says Made In China’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” DNC Chair Tom Perez argued that “if you turn over the sheet” on President Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, “it probably says ‘Made in China.'”

Perez said, “What we have to do as Democrats, is to articulate very clearly that Donald Trump’s vision for America is a vision for the 1 — top 1% of the 1%. It’s a vision that’s divisive. It — when he talks about the make it in America executive order, if you turn over the sheet on that executive order, it probably says ‘Made in China.’ You’ve got 50 pallets or so of Ivanka’s stuff that’s come into the United States from China and Singapore since roughly the 1st of the year. So, part of what we have to do is expose the fraud of Donald Trump.”

