Elizabeth Warren: No Plans to Run for President

Tuesday on NBC’s “Today,” in an appearance to promote her book “This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dismissed the suggestion her book tour was part of an effort to set the stage for a 2020 bid for the White House.

“This — no,” she replied to “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. “This is not what I’m doing. This is my 11th book. My life’s work is about what’s happening to working families across this country.”

She maintained her focus was on winning reelection for her U.S. Senate seat.

“I am running in 2018 for senator from Massachusetts,” she added. “I am deeply blessed that the people of the commonwealth sent me to Washington to fight for them. And that’s what I’ll keep on doing.”

