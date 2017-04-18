Sessions: March Had Lowest Entrance of Illegal Immigrants In 17 Years, ‘And That’s Donald Trump’s Leadership’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated, “March was the lowest entrance of illegal immigrants in 17 years in this country, and that’s Donald Trump’s leadership.” And that while 40 states have MS-13 members in them, “if we stay at it, we can devastate this organization, and that’s going to be our goal.”

Sessions said that previous immigration policies undoubtedly “had it an impact” on the rise of MS-13 “because so many” MS-13 members “are illegally here.”

When asked how policies would change, Sessions answered, “Well, first, we’re going to secure the border. We’re going to build a wall. We’re going to add more agents on the border. The numbers have already dropped dramatically. We had — March was the lowest entrance of illegal immigrants in 17 years in this country, and that’s Donald Trump’s leadership.”

Sessions concluded that rooting the group out would be “hard, but not impossible. … It’s 40 states have MS-13 members in them. Some of the — we’ve got 10,000 now in the country, but I believe if we stay at it, we can devastate this organization, and that’s going to be our goal.”

