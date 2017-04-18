‘Shattered’ Author: Clinton’s Campaign Believed If More In Midwest ‘Knew About the Election, It Would Hurt Her’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “First 100 Days,” Jonathan Allen, a columnist at Roll Call and one of the authors of the book “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign,” stated that Clinton’s campaign believed that “if more people” in the Midwest knew about the election, “it would hurt her.”

Allen said, “[S]ome of those Midwestern states, particularly in Michigan and a bit and Wisconsin, her campaign believed that if more people knew about the election, it would hurt her. So, one of the reasons that they said that they didn’t spend as much time there, didn’t send her as much, in fact, she never set foot in Wisconsin in this campaign, was the idea that she would actually create a backlash for herself if more people were aware of the election.”

