Trump: ‘I Didn’t Soften My Stance’ On China Trade and Currency Manipulation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview broadcast on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel, President Trump denied that he had softened his stance on China with regards to trade and China being a currency manipulator.

Trump said, “I didn’t soften my stance. … Now, what am I going to do, start a trade war with China in the middle of him working on a bigger problem, frankly, with North Korea? So, I’m dealing with China with great respect. I have great respect for him. We’ll see what he can do. Now, maybe he won’t be able to help. That’s possible. I think he’s trying, but maybe he won’t be able to help.”

He added, “What am I going to do, in the middle of him talking with North Korea, I’m going to hit them with currency manipulation? This is the fake media that just does a number. … I haven’t changed my stance. China’s trying to help us. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to or not. But, would I want to start heavy, heavy trade or currency statements against somebody that’s out there right now trying to stop what could be a very bad situation?”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett