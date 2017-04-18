Trump to Paul Ryan: Get NATO to ‘Pay Their Bills’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday in Kenosha, WI at the world headquarters of Snap-on Inc., President Donald Trump called on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), who is on a bipartisan congressional trip visiting NATO countries, to get members of NATO “to pay their bills.”

Trump said,”And although he could not be here today, my thanks go to Speaker Ryan who’s represented the city for nearly two decades in Congress. And you know where he is? He’s with NATO. And — so he has a good excuse. And I said Ron, make sure these countries start paying their bills a little bit more, you know. They’re way, way behind. We have to do — well I’m going to talk to you about that, Ron. But Paul, you’re over with NATO, get them to pay their bills. I think that — and Ron you have to work on that too.”

