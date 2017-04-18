Watch: Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Kicks Reporter Asking About His Arrest Out of Interview

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones ripped a reporter Monday after a voluntary offseason workout.

Jones was speaking to media for the first time since being his offseason arrest where he was caught on video wishing death on a cop when a reporter asked if he had anything to prove to the fans following his January assault, despite telling reporters he did not want to talk about his arrest.

“Didn’t I just tell you don’t ask me that?” Jones replied. “You out … Turn around. Go back, go back that way. Bye. See you. Next question.”

“That’s his last interview of the year,” he said as he walked off. “Don’t come over here no more for the rest of the year.”

Per Fox 19, Jones continued to “lash out” at their reporter when cameras were off. He reportedly raised his voice and cursed at him.

Teammates and head coach Marvin Lewis reportedly had to speak with Jones at his locker to calm him down.

“Pacman,” who has a lengthy history of arrests, entered an alcohol-related treatment program and anger management following his arrest on charges of harassment with a bodily substance, assault, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct for fighting with a security guard, and later spitting on a jail nurse.

