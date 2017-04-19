Elizabeth Warren on Not Running in 2016: ‘My Biggest Regret Is that Donald Trump Is President’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” when asked if she regrets not running for president in the 2016 election, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her “biggest regret” was that Donald Trump is now president.

Warren said, “Look we all have a lot of regrets, but my biggest regret is that Donald Trump is president of the United States period…And that is where we are. That is where we are today. So the question is not would have, could have, should have. The question is what are we going to do today and tomorrow and next day and the next week and next month?”

