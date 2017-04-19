Glenn Thrush: My Inbox Is ‘Flooded By Democrats’ Saying ‘Ossoff Was a Terrible Candidate’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York Times White House Correspondent Glenn Thrush reported, “my inbox this morning’s been flooded by Democrats who are sort of saying Ossoff was a terrible candidate.”
Thrush said, “[W]hat is interesting is my inbox this morning’s been flooded by Democrats who are sort of saying Ossoff was a terrible candidate.”
Thrush added, “[H]e was not electric. He was more static electric. But I think, in general, that is an issue. Look, the other thing is, look how deep the bench was down there. There were a lot of people who wanted that seat. I think the larger issue that we’re dealing with here right now, is the fact that the Democrats just don’t have a lot of candidates, not just in Georgia, but around the country in general. There’s not a lot of people to kind of catch this Trump wave.”
(h/t Grabien)
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.