GOP Sen Graham: I’m ‘Happiest Dude In America’ With Trump’s Foreign Policy, ‘I Am All In’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that on foreign policy “I am like the happiest dude in America right now. We’ve got a president and a national security team that I have been dreaming of…he’s done more to correct the world — President Trump — than Obama did in 8 years. … I am all in. Keep it up, Donald.”

Graham began by saying, “I think we dodged a bullet with healthcare. I’m not so sure the House bill would have done much better fixing Obamacare. It was probably Obamacare-lite, some people say. I would let it collapse because it will. It’s so poorly designed. I would tell the Democrats, you created this mess, let me help you fix it.” And “When it comes to taxes, we better cut your taxes, or we’ll pay a price in 2018. If you can’t get all Republicans on board for a tax idea, then we’re going to have to maybe marry it up with infrastructure.”

When the discussion turned to foreign policy, Graham stated, “I am like the happiest dude in America right now. We’ve got a president and a national security team that I have been dreaming of for 8 years. So, in 80 days he’s done more to correct the world — President Trump — than Obama did in 8 years. We sent a letter to our good buddy the Ayatollah, hey, knock it off. … North Korea, if I were Kim Jong-un, whatever his name is, I would listen to Mike Pence. The fact that the vice president of the United States went to the DMZ, looked across the way, and said, we’re watching you. Donald Trump is not going to let this nutjob in North Korea get a missile to hit America, and if I were North Korea and China, I’d start thinking anew about the president of the United States.”

He added, “I am really pleased what he’s done to rebuild our military, to restore our standing. I want to cut taxes and reform healthcare. He’s got the best national security team I’ve seen since I’ve been in government. I am all in. Keep it up, Donald.”

