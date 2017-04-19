Michael Moore: Trump Is ‘Using Very Desperate Working Class People as His Props’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on NPR’s “Indivisible” podcast, while discussing President Donald Trump signing his “Buy American and Hire American” executive order in Kenosha, WI at the world headquarters of Snap-on Inc., liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said it was all for “show” and “offensive.”

Moore said, “Look It’s offensive to me to see him there today because he is essentially using very desperate working class people as his props.”

