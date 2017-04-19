Sessions: DACA Policy Is ‘If People Are Here Unlawfully, They’re Subject to Being Deported’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Happening Now,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated that while DACA enrollees aren’t being targeted, “the policy is that if people are here unlawfully, they’re subject to being deported. … [W]e can’t promise people who are here unlawfully that they’re not going to be deported.”

Sessions said, “DACA enrollees are not being targeted. I don’t know why this individual [DREAMer Juan Manuel Montes] was picked up. Everybody in the country illegally is subject to being deported. So, people come here, and they stay here a few years, and somehow they think that they’re not subject to being deported. Well, they are.”

Sessions was then asked what the administration’s policy towards DACA recipients is. He answered, “Well, the policy is that if people are here unlawfully, they’re subject to being deported. Our priority is clear. Our priority is to end the lawlessness at the border, stop the additional flow of illegals into the country, and then to prioritize those who’ve gotten in trouble with the law, recent arrivals, people who’ve been deported previously, drug dealers, and other criminal activities — activists. They need to be deported first. We’ve got so many of those right now, that’s the full-time job, basically. But others are — but, you know, we can’t promise people who are here unlawfully that they’re not going to be deported.”

