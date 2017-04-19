Warren: Part of Trump’s Election Was ‘Ugly Stew of Racism’ – Blaming Other Religions and Races ‘A Big Part’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) commented on President Trump’s election by stating, “Part of it is an ugly stew of racism. Part of it is, Donald Trump tapped into anger. … Donald Trump said, it’s their fault, those other people, those people who don’t worship like you, those people who don’t don’t look like you, those people who aren’t the same color as you. That was a big part.”

Warren said of Trump’s election, “Part of it is an ugly stew of racism. Part of it is, Donald Trump tapped into anger. He got that people are deeply angry. They are angry that their kids can’t graduate from school without getting crushed by student loan debt, angry that there aren’t good jobs being creating right here, angry that after a lifetime of working hard, you can’t retire with a little dignity and security. And people are right to be angry. But Donald Trump said, it’s their fault, those other people, those people who don’t worship like you, those people who don’t don’t look like you, those people who aren’t the same color as you. That was a big part. He told a story. It’s just the wrong story.”

