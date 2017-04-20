Book Author: Hillary Campaign Didn’t Poll for Last Three Weeks of Campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin

. @amieparnes : Clinton team didn't poll for last three weeks of campaign in key states like Michigan, Wisconsin https://t.co/IRNfd9z87g

Co-authors Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen appeared on Thursday’s broadcast to promote their new book, “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.”

During that appearance, Parnes revealed that Robby Mook, the campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential bid, relied on analytics instead of the on-the-ground conditions during the campaign. That according to Parnes was why that campaign decided against polling in Michigan and Wisconsin, two losses by which the Clinton campaign was blindsided.

“There was some blame to go around among the top aides,” Parnes said. “Some people point to Robby Mook because he was so focused on analytics and data and to the detriment of polling. They didn’t poll for the last three weeks of the campaign in key states like Michigan and Wisconsin.”

