DHS Secy Kelly: Movement of Illegal Immigrants From Central America ‘Has Dropped Off 70%’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “The First 100 Days,” DHS Secretary John Kelly stated, “just in the last 60, 90 days, the movement of illegal immigrants up from Central America through Mexico has dropped off 70%. We’re at about a 15, 16 year low.”

Kelly said, “Just to highlight something, just in the last 60, 90 days, the movement of illegal immigrants up from Central America through Mexico has dropped off 70%. We’re at about a 15, 16 year low. And frankly, we haven’t done all that much yet. there’s a fair amount of what I would call fencing here between the border. It’s very, very effective. The men and women that work the border, CBP and ICE and others, find it remarkably effective in keeping down the amount of illegal movement across the two borders.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett