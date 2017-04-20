Fmr FNC Host Alisyn Camerota: ‘More to Come’ in Sexual Harassment Scandal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” co-host Alisyn Camerota, who was formerly a co-host on the Fox News Channel’s weekend morning show “Fox & Friends Weekend,” weighed in on the sexual harassment scandal consuming her former employer in the wake of Bill O’Reilly’s departure from the network.

Camerota told her show’s panelists she anticipates there is “more to come” regarding sexual harassment at Fox News and explained there was little that could be done about former network executive Roger Ailes abuses at the time.

“Look, I was there for a long time as you all know,” she said. “And I know a lot about the culture and my friends there. There is a feeling that, Brian, there is more to come. This isn’t the end. Just Bill O’Reilly leaving. There is more to come. And in fact, we know there is still an investigation — a justice department criminal investigation. Where do we think that might lead?”

“I do not know that I would call it a toxic culture, but I would say that it was pervasive,” Camerota added. “There was a feeling when I was there that Roger was the boss. It was Roger Ailes fiefdom. He was the king. There was no higher authority you could go to, and there was harassment. And I tried in my own way to raise the flag and talk to people about it. I went to my superiors to talk to them about it. And there was certainly a feeling of, ‘This is Roger. What are you going to do? Who are you going to go to?'”

She also dismissed the claim of an existence of a “hotline” for women to call regarding this issue as well.

