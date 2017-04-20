FS1’s Sharpe ‘Surprised’ By How Many Black Patriots Showed Up at White House — Says They Were Just ‘Fillers’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During the Thursday Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” broadcast, co-host Shannon Sharpe reacted to the turnout at the White House for the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI celebration, saying he was “surprised” so many black players showed up, although he

“I was surprised that many black players showed up,” Sharpe stated. “I wasn’t surprised 34 players showed up. And when you factor in the practice squad guys, guys that [are] on injured reserved, I think they said it was supposed to be like 68 players, 34 of them showed up. But I was surprised how many African-American players showed up, Skip. And I’m not so sure — they might have been fillers. They might have [said], ‘Man, you’ve got a big neck. Come on. We need you stand in for this photo-op.'”

Co-host Skip Bayless interrupted, “I don’t think that’s the case, but go ahead.”

“Skip, I recognized like three or four black guys. I’m sorry,” Sharpe responded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent