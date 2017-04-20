Krauthammer: Obama ‘Torched’ the Democrats’ Entire Minor League System

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer commented on the current state of the Democratic Party, which he suggested had been left in shambles in the wake of Barack Obama’s presidency.

According to Krauthammer, there’s hardly any youth in the Democratic Party, and there also seems to be a lack of an ideological center, which he said had little appeal beyond “university towns and some cities.”

“The fact that the most popular politician among Democrats, of course, is Bernie Sanders, who will be 78 in 2020, tell you, gives you an idea of the extent of the devastation Obama has left behind in the Democratic Party,” he said. “In his eight years, he did OK in ’08 and ’12. But they have lost, as you enumerated before, the House, the Senate, the presidency, two-thirds of the governorships, two-thirds of the statehouses. He had torched their entire minor league system. AAA, AA, single-A, there’s nothing left. And that’s why the leadership is in their 70s. It’s the old progressive, the Bernie Sanders, old vacationing in the Soviet Union hard left, which energizes a lot of students. I don’t think it is going to carry the party anywhere.”

“Ask yourself, what do they stand for?” Krauthammer continued. “Higher minimum wage, fine, but that’s not a program. I think what they have lost is kind of an ideological center, some kind of idea. Remember, the real problem in the Clinton administration — in the Clinton campaign was, what was her message? What does she believe? She had to farm it out to 20 people, and nobody had an answer. I don’t know what the party stands for other than its right now anti-Trump and it will thrive on that, but beyond that, there’s nothing on the positive side other than the hard left, and that’s got no appeal beyond these university towns and some cities.”

