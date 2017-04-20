Maxine Waters: If We Impeach Trump, He Can’t Build The Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday evening in Los Angeles at the Westchester-Playa Democratic Club, while discussing President Donald Trump’s budget, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she hoped Trump is impeached so he cannot build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Waters said, “We are in church you all. We have got to do what God would have us do. And I believe we are the kind of people that would do that. So I’m hoping and praying the wall will never be built and if we impeach him we know it is not going to get built.”

