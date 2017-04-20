Report: GOP Differences on Healthcare ‘Have Narrowed,’ Healthcare Reform ‘Very Much Alive’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” CNN National Political Reporter MJ Lee reported that House members are working on a deal on a healthcare bill “that could potentially bring on board 18 to 20 new yes votes from the House Freedom Caucus.” And Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) told her “the differences have narrowed, and this thing is very much alive.”

Lee said, “So, there are signs of a possible breakthrough on healthcare, emphasis on possible. What we know is that leaders of the Tuesday Group, as well as the House Freedom Caucus have been in talks over the easter recess to try to revive the first failed healthcare bill that was pulled from the House floor. Now, what the members are trying to work on right now is a deal that could potentially bring on board 18 to 20 new yes votes from the House Freedom Caucus. Now, I just spoke a little while ago with Republican Congressman Tom Cole, and he tells me that the differences have narrowed, and this thing is very much alive.”

She added, “Now, there are some serious obstacles heading into next week. As you know, Kate, members have to deal with the problem of funding the government, and that is sort of their first priority. And we also know that the existing splits between the conservative faction, as well as the moderates, that continues to sort of be a problem as they try to get to the 216 votes. So, we’ll see if any sort of real breakthrough comes before members come back next week.”

