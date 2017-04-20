Trump: There Was Never a ‘Give-Up’ on Health Care — ‘Will Be Great Health Care’

Pres. Trump says there was never a "give-up" on health care: "We're doing very well on health care. We'll see what happens." pic.twitter.com/QwJhrqcpWu

Thursday at the White House during

Trump said, “We’re doing very well on health care. We’ll see what happens. This is a great bill. There’s a great plan, and this will be great health care. It’s evolving. there was never a give-up. The press sort of reported there was like a give-up. There’s no give-up. We started. remember it took Obamacare 17 months.”

“I’ve really been negotiating this for two months, maybe even less than that because we had a 30-day period where we did lots of other things, the first 30 days, but this has really been two months. This is a continuation. The plan gets better and better and better, and it’s gotten really, really good and a lot of people are liking it a lot. We have a good chance of getting it soon. I’d like to say next week but I believe we will get it. Whether it’s next week or shortly thereafter.”