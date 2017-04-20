Valerie Jarrett: ‘I Actually Didn’t See the Election Coming Out the Way It Did’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Obama White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett told show co-host Mika Brzezinski she did not see the 2016 presidential election coming out in the win column for Republican Donald Trump.

Brzezinski asked if she had any sense of a problem in the lead-up to Election Day, to which Jarrett said she “wouldn’t have predicted it,” but added the question now is, “Where do you go from here?”

“It’s a big, complicated democracy and one of the strengths of our country is its diversity, its rich diversity,” Jarrett said. “I actually didn’t see the election coming out the way it did. I wouldn’t have predicted it. And the question is, like, where do you go from here? And what do we do to just rebuild and focus on creating a big and inclusive tent, where we’re focusing on making sure every child gets that fair shot, that every woman gets to compete on a level playing field, that we are true to the core values of our country and we’re making sure that we honor those values. And that’s something everyone can do.”

