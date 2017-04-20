Watch: ‘Stephen Colbert’ Bids Farewell to Bill O’Reilly — ‘Stay Strong, Papa Bear’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CBS’s “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert revived the character “Stephen Colbert” from his Comedy Central show “The Colbert Report” to say goodbye to former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly.

Colbert’s character on his Comedy Central show was based on O’Reilly, who parted ways with Fox News amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“Hello, nation,” Colbert said in character. “Shame on you. You failed him. You failed Bill O’Reilly. You didn’t deserve this great man. All he ever did was have your back, and if you’re a woman, you know, have a go at the front, too. And what? Suddenly sexual harassment’s a crime? But that’s the country we live in now — Obama’s Trump’s America. I guess I always knew this day would come. When I first saw Bill on TV, I knew in my heart that no one could possibly sustain such a broad character for that long. So Bill, I invite to you come live in a mountain cabin with me and Jon Stewart. It’s fun. You’ll like it. We’ve got an animal sanctuary. Jon and I milk the goats. And soon, I hope, we’ll be milking you. Stay strong, Papa Bear. Oh, God! is this really happening?”

