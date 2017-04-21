Dem Rep Gabbard: I’m ‘Doing My Homework’ on the Impeachment Process

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This week at a town hall event in her home state of Hawaii, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she was “doing her homework” on the impeachment process of President Donald Trump but warned President Mike Pence would potentially push through a more conservative agenda.

Gabbard said, “On the issue of impeachment, I am doing my homework. I am studying more about the impeachment process. I will just say I understand the calls for impeachment, but what I am being cautious about and what I give you food for thought about is that if President Trump is impeached, the problems don’t go away, because then you have a Vice President Pence who becomes President Pence. If you do your research on positions on many of the issues we’ve talked, many of the issues that I get phone calls about from people all across the state, the issue of war and peace, he’s about as hawkish as they come.”

“Issues relating to the environment, education, healthcare — I disagree with so many of the positions that he has. And in some ways given the fact that he’s a former member of Congress and very well connected within the Republican establishment in Washington, he’d be able to, I believe, be far more effective in furthering his agenda than we have seen so far in President Trump’s first 100 days,” she added.

