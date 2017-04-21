Maher: We’re ‘Gassing’ Syrians Too ‘With CO2’ – ‘Syrian Problem Started With Climate Change’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Syria’s dysfunction started due to climate change, and “we talk about Assad gassing people, we’re gassing them too. We’re just doing it slower with CO2.”

Maher said, “[T]he Syrian problem started with climate change. It did. 75% of Syrian farms failed. A million and a half people migrated to the cities. That’s where it began. And by the way, these people who are starving, which is — whether you’re bombed or you’re sarin gassed, or you’re starving, death is death. But — I mean, we talk about Assad gassing people, we’re gassing them too. We’re just doing it slower with CO2.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett