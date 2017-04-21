Mark Cuban: Trump Is ‘Political Chemotherapy’ for the System

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” billionaire businessman and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban said President Donald Trump was “political chemotherapy” for what the system.

Cuban said, “You have to ask why do they support him and I think we’re coming to a greater understanding now. I call it political chemotherapy. One of my friends, who I always thought was really smart, I’m not saying he’s dumb, but had a different viewpoint on why he voted for Trump. I didn’t expect him to vote for him. He said ‘Mark, I’ve voted for politicians my entire life.’ He’s in his 50s. ‘Do you know what the definition of insanity is? Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. So I voted for Donald Trump. Is he poisonous in a lot of respects? Yeah, this is out chemotherapy. We hope he’s going to change the political system.’ And if that’s the way you’re evaluating Donald Trump, he’s doing a phenomenal job.”

