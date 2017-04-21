Maxine Waters: ‘Millennials Have Joined Me’ to Take on ‘Dangerous’ Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said of President Donald Trump declared “millennials” have joined her in her crusade against President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “I don’t honor him. I don’t respect this president. I don’t think that he deserves to be president of this great country. I am very concerned about him. And I really think he’s dangerous. And, Joe, I don’t know if you’ve seen the six-part series that the “L.A. Times” wrote about him. It is scathing. I’ve never seen editorials like this before in my life.”

“And so, you know, we continue to talk about him as if this is normal,” she continued. “Mika, that is abnormal, what we’re experiencing with this president. I have taken him on as you know, and the millennials have joined me. And so I continue to talk about his ties to Russia and what I think all of that means. And, as you know, I’ve continued to talk about, I believe if we have credible investigations, that it will lead to his impeachment. I believe that.”

