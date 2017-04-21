‘The View’ Co-Hosts Ask If Palin, Nugent, Kid Rock Visit the ‘Saddest Day’ at White House Since the British Burned it Down?

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed the possibility of Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin visit to the White House earlier this week being “the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814?”

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “So, is this the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think so. I think what was offensive to me was that Sarah Palin said she brought them because Jesus wasn’t available, so she’s comparing these folks to Jesus.”

Behar sarcastically added, “Oh, but they’re going to make America great again, these three.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN