Bill Nye: ‘Science Is Political’

Bill Nye “the Science Guy” said Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that he believes science is political, reasoning that the Constitution grants Congress the power “to promote the progress of science and useful arts.”

“I just want to remind the administration that science is political,” Nye told host Joy Reid.

“It is inherently political, like everything else. We have to make decisions on how to allocate our intellect and treasure and it’s in the U.S. Constitution … ‘to promote the progress of science and useful arts.’ And my interpretation of the expression, “useful arts” is engineering. In those days, it would be architecture, city planning, designing of sewage systems, communication systems. This is all in the U.S. Constitution,” he reasoned.

