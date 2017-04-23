California AG Becerra: Trump’s Border Wall Is ‘Medieval’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico Border was “medieval.”
Becerra said, “I’m still trying to figure out who believes a medieval situation to fix the immigrant situation is what we need. One, Donald Trump is reneging on his promise to have someone else pay. I think American taxpayers are very much aligned with Mexico. None of them, not the taxpayers or Mexico wants to pay for a medieval wall.
