Skip to content

DHS Chief Kelly: Trump Will Be ‘Insistent’ on Funding for Border Wall

by Pam Key23 Apr 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said President Donald Trump “will be insistent” on including funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall in the spending bill that would keep the government from shutting down.

Partial transcript as follows:

BASH: Will the President go to the mat and insist on funding his border wall as part of the stopgap government funding measure?

KELLY: I think it goes without saying that the President has been pretty straightforward about his desire and the need for a border wall. So I would suspect he’ll do the right thing for sure, but I would suspect he will be insistent on the funding.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.