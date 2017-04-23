Mulvaney: Democrats Obstructionism on Border Wall ‘Stunning’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney accused Democrats of “stunning” obstructionism by not agreeing to a deal for funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall in exchange for Affordable Care Act subsidies in the spending bill that would keep the government from shutting down.

Mulvaney said, “Actually, what I would say is they’re holding hostage national security. Again, something they supported in the recent past when President Obama was in the Senate. So we don’t understand why this is breaking down like this. We’re worried that this is sending a message that this is going to be the next four years. That Neil Gorsuch was not a one of thing, that the Democrats will oppose everything that this president wants to do, which is stunning to us, especially when we are offering them something they want in return.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN