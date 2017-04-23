Pelosi: The Border Wall Is a ‘Sign of Weakness’ By Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), said President Donald Trump’s proposed wall between the U.S.-Mexico border was “a sign of weakness.”

Pelosi said, “What is wrong with that scenario is the wall. He talks about how tall it is, who will pay for it, and all of the rest of that. You have to understand this part of the country there is a community with a border going through it. The president, I think, talking about this wall, is expressing a sign of weakness. He is saying I can’t control our borders, I have to build a wall. We would certainly like to — we have a responsibility to control our borders but building a wall is not an answer. Not here or anyplace.”

