Rubio: Any of the 16 Republicans Who Ran For President Would Have Nominated Gorsuch

Sunday on Miami WBFS’s “Facing South Florida,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said any of the 16 Republicans who ran for president in 2016 would have nominated Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme court vacancy left by Antonin Scalia.

Rubio said, “Getting him on the court was a great thing for President Trump. In all fairness, for all the criticisms he gets Neil Gorsuch is a person that could have been nominated by any of the 16 other Republicans that ran and probably would have been.”

