Sessions on DREAMers: ‘Everyone that Enters the Country Unlawfully Is Subject to Being Deported’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked if people who were brought to the United States illegally as children dubbed DREAMers could “rest easy,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said “everyone that enters the country unlawfully is subject to being deported.”

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president said to the Associated Press that the dreamers should rest easy. He’s not going after the dreamers. That’s his policy. Is it the policy of the Justice Department?

SESSIONS: Homeland Security has primary jurisdiction there. Their first and strongest priority, no doubt about it, is the criminal element that we have in our country that have come here illegally. They’re focusing primarily on that. There is no doubt The president has sympathy for young people brought here at early ages.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So they can rest easy?

SESSIONS: Well we’ll see. I believe that everyone that enters the country unlawfully is subject to being deported. However, we’ve got — we don’t have the ability to round up everybody and there is no plans to do that. But we’re going to focus first as the president has directed us, on the criminal element and we have got to get that under control.