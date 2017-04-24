Caitlyn Jenner: Harder to Come Out as Trans Than as Republican, Lot of Pressure to be a Single-Issue Voter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Caitlyn Jenner said, “I’m not a one-issue voter.” But that there is a lot of pressure to be a single-issue voter, and “A lot in our community are…were very upset that I, you know, I was a Republican, and I said at the Republican National Convention, I said it was harder to come out as trans than it was to come out a member of the Republican Party.”

Jenner said, “They were fine in Malibu with it [Jenner’s support for Trump], but let’s put it this way, I never actually came out and outwardly supported Trump. The media did that for me. I am on the Republican, conservative side, and he wound up being our candidate. And so, certainly, I was going to vote for him. He looked like he would pretty good on all LGBT issues. Which is important, because my loyalties do not lie with Donald Trump. My loyalties do not lie with the Republican Party. My loyalties, and what I’m fighting for is my community, the LGBT community, and particularly the trans issues that are out there, because there are many of them. And so, that’s where my fight is. And I thought Trump would be pretty good. But he’s kind of disappointed me in the first 100 days on those issues.”

Jenner added, “I’m not a one-issue voter. I believe in limited government. I believe in our Constitution. I believe — I would rather convince the Republican Party to do a better job when it comes to all LGBT issues than to try to convince the Democrats to lower taxes and lower regulations and let our country thrive financially and economically.”

Jenner was then asked, “Isn’t there a lot of pressure, though, on you, specifically to be a one-issue voter? And how you respond — how do you deal with that?”

Jenner responded, “I totally agree with you. A lot in our community are, and they were very upset that I, you know, I was a Republican, and I said at the Republican National Convention, I said it was harder to come out as trans than it was to come out a member of the Republican Party. And so, yeah, from that stand, it’s been pretty tough.”

